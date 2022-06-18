City

215 kids take Metro ride to celebrate World Autistic Pride Day

In the initiative by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the Young India, Chennai took part.
Children with Autism riding in a Metro train on Saturday
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Celebrating World Autistic Pride Day on Saturday, as many as 215 children from various special schools in Chennai took a Metro ride from Shenoy Nagar station to Airport Metro station on Saturday.

Children from special schools such as Ayur Sukham special school, Ambattur Stepping Stones special school, Arumbakkam, Vijay Humar Services and Arvind Foundation in KK Nagar and Jinendra Jyoti, Padi took part in the CMRL initiative.

Kids
Metro ride
World Autistic Pride Day
Autistic Pride Day

