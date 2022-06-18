215 kids take Metro ride to celebrate World Autistic Pride Day

CHENNAI: Celebrating World Autistic Pride Day on Saturday, as many as 215 children from various special schools in Chennai took a Metro ride from Shenoy Nagar station to Airport Metro station on Saturday.

In the initiative by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the Young India, Chennai took part.

Children from special schools such as Ayur Sukham special school, Ambattur Stepping Stones special school, Arumbakkam, Vijay Humar Services and Arvind Foundation in KK Nagar and Jinendra Jyoti, Padi took part in the CMRL initiative.