12-year-old boy wins silver in nat’l silambam meet

CHENNAI: Just one year into learning silambam, 12-year-old Selvakumar has won several awards and recognitions. A resident of KP Park in Pulianthope, Selvakumar has won a silver medal for silambam at the Youth Games Federation of India in June.

Selvakumar, a student of class 7 at a private school in Vepery, began learning silambam to fulfil his mother’s desire. However, he had a lot of free time during COVID-19 lockdown, which is when he picked up an interest in the martial art form.

Besides the recent win, Selvakumar has won the Youth Games Silambam South India Championship held this year. Additionally, he has won several district-level awards as well.

Speaking to DT Next, his mother Ezhilarasi said, “We were unable to get any form of education or acquire a skill due to poverty. So, I am glad and proud that my son is able to do it.”