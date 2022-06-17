‘Taking more space’: Wheelchair user denied entry to 29C in Chetpet

CHENNAI: 76-year-old Alex was denied from boarding 29C bus at Chetpet bus stand by both the bus conductor and driver on Thursday morning. Alex was allegedly told by the conductor that he takes up space meant for four passengers.

Speaking to DT Next, Alex said that 29C is the usual bus he takes every day, and behaviour of driver and conductor has always been mean towards him.

“I was at Chetpet bus stand at 9am. As the bus reached the bus stand and as it was relatively free, I tried to board the bus. At the exact moment, both conductor and driver harshly asked me to travel in buses only after 11am considering officer-goers and school children travel during peak hours, ”said Alex.

Alex has been a wheelchair user for the past seven years and he says as his only source of income is elderly pension, he cannot afford to take either a cab or an auto. Bus is the only affordable mode of transportation for him, he said.

“I refrain from boarding buses when they are crowded as it is a hindrance for both fellow passengers and me. However, on Thursday there were only a few passengers on the bus. When I tried to board, the conductor and passenger said I take up space that would easily fit four passengers, ”added Alex.

As Alex had an appointment at 10 am in Adyar, he was forced to take an auto for Rs 100. “Is my time not important like others? I too have important persons to meet and I am obliged to reach the location on time,” he, who was embarrassed by the ordeal, explained.

However, officials did not respond despite multiple attempts.