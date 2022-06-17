Online order delay: Consumer court slaps fine on biryani outlet

CHENNAI: A consumer court has directed a biryani outlet in Navalur, OMR to pay Rs.15,000 to a customer for not honouring his online order for a family lunch to celebrate a kid’s birthday.

D Arun Prasad, a resident of Palavakkam had booked through the restaurant’s website for food to be delivered on September 13, 2020. He had also paid the bill amount, Rs.1,349. However, there was no response from the restaurant, despite repeated calls, the complainant stated.

Around 3.15 pm on September 13, a person had called Arun Prasad and informed him that the agent supposed to deliver the food could not deliver the food and it would take an hour more. When Arun Prasad asked the caller to hand over the phone to a restaurant executive, the executive cut the call abruptly, he alleged in his petition.

Despite paying in advance, the food was not delivered at the slotted time, which caused mental agony, the petitioner stated, adding that the family with kids and elders, who were waiting for the food were affected.

After continuous follow-up with the restaurant, on September 15, the complainant got a refund on the bill amount. The act of the restaurant caused stress, the petitioner said in his complaint to the consumer disputes redressal commission, Chengalpet and submitted the copy of receipts and phone calls made to the restaurant.

J Justin David, President and M Jawahar, member of the consumer court, after perusing all submissions noted that the complainant through oral and documentary evidence proved that there was deficiency in service of the restaurant and directed it to pay Rs 10,000 towards compensation for causing mental agony and Rs.5,000 towards legal expenses.