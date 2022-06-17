History sheeter grievously injured in attack in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a man, who inflicted grievous injuries on his friend after a drunken brawl, in Vyasarpadi.

The injured person, Yuvaraj, is a history sheeter. He was consuming liquor with his friend Arun Kumar at the latter’s residence in Vyasarpadi on Thursday night when the incident happened.

Neighbours informed police on hearing the cries of Yuvaraj. Police said that there were three major cut wounds on his body and he is being treated at a government hospital. Vyasarpadi police are investigating.