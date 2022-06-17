City

Gold worth Rs 49.98 lakh seized in airport

The total recovered gold weighing 1.08 kg valued at Rs 49.98 lakh were seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and the passengers were arrested for further inquiry.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Based on a tip-off, one Indian passenger, who arrived from Dubai was intercepted by the AIU officers. On search of person, 8 gold chains weighing 856 gm was found concealed in his under garments. Meanwhile, another passenger from Dubai was intercepted by Batch Officers and gold in paste form was found concealed in his shirt sleeve and 230 gm of gold Ingot was recovered from the gold paste. The total recovered gold weighing 1.08 kg valued at Rs 49.98 lakh were seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and the passengers were arrested for further inquiry.

