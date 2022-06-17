ECR farmhouse guard found hammered to death, probe on

CHENNAI: A security guard was found hammered to death in a farm house on ECR near Kovalam on Friday.

According to the police the deceased Desingh (65), was working in the farm house of Dr KK Ramalingam of Chennai. Police said Desingh of Semmencherry was working as the security guard of the farmhouse. Since Desingh did not come home for the last three days his family members on Friday went to check in the farmhouse and there they found Desingh dead in his room. On information, the Kelambakkam police visited the spot and police found the attackers had done Desingh to death by hitting his head using a hammer. The police have registered a case and investigating the reason behind the murder. It is not clear if there was any burglary or attempt in the farm house.