City

ECR farmhouse guard found hammered to death, probe on

The police have registered a case and investigating the reason behind the murder. It is not clear if there was any burglary or attempt in the farm house.
ECR farmhouse guard found hammered to death, probe on
Desingh
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A security guard was found hammered to death in a farm house on ECR near Kovalam on Friday.

According to the police the deceased Desingh (65), was working in the farm house of Dr KK Ramalingam of Chennai. Police said Desingh of Semmencherry was working as the security guard of the farmhouse. Since Desingh did not come home for the last three days his family members on Friday went to check in the farmhouse and there they found Desingh dead in his room. On information, the Kelambakkam police visited the spot and police found the attackers had done Desingh to death by hitting his head using a hammer. The police have registered a case and investigating the reason behind the murder. It is not clear if there was any burglary or attempt in the farm house.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Chennai Police
ECR
Kovalam
Semmencherry
Murder in Chennai
Kelambakkam police
ECR farmhouse murder
Desingh
Security guard murder
Hammer death
Murder by hammer
ECR Murder
ECR farmhouse

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in