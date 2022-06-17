Drive against drugs: 25 kg ganja, 42 MDMA tablets seized last week

CHENNAI: Chennai police have seized 25 kg of ganja and about 42 MDMA tablets in sustained raids across the city last week as part of the city police’s ‘Drive against Drugs’ campaign.

As many as 19 persons, including those who smuggled ganja from other states and peddlers, have been arrested in a week, police said.

Cash worth over Rs 1 lakh was seized from the offenders and their vehicles have also been seized.

Apart from this, a special drive for banned oral tobacco products was held on Thursday and over 10kg of Gutkha products were seized.

Noticeably, a special team of MKB Nagar police arrested a serial offender, N Rama (49) on June 11, based on a tip-off that she was in possession of a large stash of ganja. Police secured 16 kgs of ganja from her residence in BV colony, Vyasarpadi. Police said that Rama has three pending cases against her in Sembium police station.

J J Nagar police team, on June 13 arrested a person, Vincent who along with a gang was selling ganja near Mogappair industrial estate. While three of his accomplices managed to flee, police arrested Vincent and secured 4 kg of ganja from him.

Apart from the ganja seizure, police also seized MDMA (Methylene-dioxy- methamphetamine) tablets, commonly known as ecstasy tablets from youths.

Fishing harbour police arrested J Stephen (21) of Ennore for D Muthu (22) of Kasimedu for selling ecstasy tablets near Nagooran thottam and seized 21 tablets from them.

New washermanpet police arrested teenagers, A Srinivasan (19) and M Raghul (19) on Thursday and recoverd 21 tablests from them.