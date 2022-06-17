CJ inaugurates Covid vaccination centre, testing facility in HC

CHENNAI: Madras High Court’s Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Friday inaugurated a Covid vaccination centre and testing facility for the advocates, judicial officers, and staff of the court inside the HC premises.

The arrangement was made in the backdrop of rising Covid cases in the city, according to the HC sources.

The initiative was taken as per the suggestion of the State law officers.

Judges of Madras HC, Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary to Health and Family welfare department, R Shunmugasundaram, Advocate-General, and J Ravindran, Additional Advocate General were present during the inaugural ceremony.

This facility will be available near the Manuneedhi Chozhan statue inside the High Court during the working hours of the court.

The State Health Department has extended the medical infrastructure and facilities for this centre established in the HC campus.