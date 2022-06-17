Chennai’s Rainbow Pride March is back this year!

The very first march that was held in 2009 was led by the words of the popular Tamil poet Bharathiyar which says வண்ணங்கள வேற்றுமைப்பட்டால், அதில் மானுடர் வேற்றுமையில்லை (translated as : Hues may vary but humanity does not!).

An event that started with about 200 people has now evolved to be an event of multitudes clad in the hues of the rainbow to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event focuses on building awareness for queer rights and celebrates the lives of the members belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community from various backgrounds.

The event is not limited to only those belonging to the community but also welcomes everyone who wants to show their support to the community.