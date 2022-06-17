Arappor Iyakkam invites IAS assn to protest against corruption

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, anti-graft organisation, has invited the IAS Association and honest IAS officials to take part in 'Kollaiyane Veliyeru' protest, which is to be held on Sunday at Valluvar Kottam against corrupt IAS officials.

In an open letter to the Association, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation, said: "While we recognize the work of honest IAS officials, we are also finding that one of the key reasons for the corruption to flourish is the active role of corrupt IAS officials in nexus with ministers and contractor."

He pointed out that Arappor Iyakkam's complaints on such corruption are pending enquiry/investigation in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. "It must be noted that in the last 20 years, there have been several politicians on whom FIR has been filed for corruption. However, there has not even been a single IAS officer in Tamil Nadu on whom FIR has been filed for corruption charges over the last several years. Even suspension of IAS officials has not happened except one or two instances," Jayaram Venkatesan said.

He said that corrupt IAS officials lobby and misuse their power to ensure that non action is taken on them. The silence of IAS Association is only aiding it further.

"It is therefore our appeal to the IAS Association and honest IAS officials in the IAS family to strongly pressurise the government for filing FIR and chargesheet against corrupt IAS officials and also bring in key changes that are required to address transparency and accountability in governance. The IAS executive class should not fail this nation," he urged.

Inviting the IAS Association to the protest, Jayaram Venkatesan requested the Association to raise voice to take against the corrupt IAS officials.