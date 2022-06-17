3 held while towing stolen bike in Mudichur

CHENNAI: Police arrested three men while they were towing the stolen bike in Mudichur on Thursday. The accused became friends through Instagram and decided to steal the bike since one of them could not afford it.

The Peerkankaranai police team which was on patrol on the Mudichur Outer Ring Road noticed three people were towing a scooter.

On suspicion, the police intercepted them and during the inquiry, they told the police that the scooter does not have fuel and so they are towing it to the nearby petrol bunk.

It was found that the scooter didn’t have a key and they were starting the scooter by joining the wire. While the police were questioning, the group tried to run from the spot. They were caught after a chase and they were taken to the Peerkankaranai police station.

During the investigation, the police found that the bike belonged to Sridharan of Kannagi Nagar and was stolen a few days ago while parked outside the house. Later, the police found Balamurugan (21) of Maylapore became friends with Dinesh of Vellore through Instagram.

Dinesh used to tell Balamurugan he liked to own a bike but could not afford one.

Soon, Balamurugan invited Dinesh to Chennai and Balamurugan along with Dinesh and his friend Sridhar stolen the scooter which was parked outside the house in Kannagi Nagar that night.

While they were on the Outer Ring Road in Mudichur the scooter ran out of fuel and stopped in the middle so they were towing it.

The police arrested three of them and recovered two bikes from them. Further inquiry is on.