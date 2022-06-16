Next 25 yrs transformational for India, says Union Minister

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said the next 25 years would be an age of transformation for India.

Participating in an interactive session on ‘India’s success story in foreign policy in PM Modi’s era,’ in Coimbatore, Muraleedharan said India will reclaim its fame as Vishwaguru- world leader in 2047, when the nation celebrates its 100 years of independence.

With regard to foreign relations, Muraleedharan said that those who went from India to Reunion Islands, a French territory, some six generations ago, have now sought to consider them as people of Indian origin by changing the rules. “This is a credit, as people want to be known as Indian and claim their heritage,” he said.

Further, Muraleedharan said, “Our neighbourhood first policy has helped Sri Lanka get funds, food supplies and fuel support. It helped Afghans during the crisis.”

BJP state president K Annamalai said, “Ten years from now, most of the unicorns will become conglomerates offering innumerable jobs.”