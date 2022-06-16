In video, DGP Sylendra Babu warns people against loan apps

CHENNAI: DGP C Sylendra Babu, head of the TN police force, has released a new video to create awareness on loan apps and asking people to stay away from such mobile loan apps.According to him theseapps provide a meagre amount and later extract huge amount by threatening toupload morphed photographs on social media. After collecting your close contacts, the loan apps disburse the cash Rs.3,000, Rs.4,000, Rs.5,000. Trouble starts only later, when the app managers would start sending morphedphotographs of the person who took loan and demand Rs.50,000 to even up to Rs.1 lakh to avoid spreading the photograph to their close contacts. “We are receiving suchcomplaints from people across the state. The police are trying to track thosebehind such apps,” noted C Sylendra Babu. The police are also trying to ban suchmobile apps.The cybercrime copshave sent separate requests to the mobile app store to ban these mobile apps, added the head of the police force. There will be many mobile apps that will changetheir names and identity and float in the mobile apps to cheat people. Weshould be cautious before downloading these apps. Please delete these kinds ofapps from your mobile phones, he added.