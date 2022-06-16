History sheeter injures after country bomb explodes near Mangadu

CHENNAI: On Thursday, a group of three men was travelling on the Paraniputhur junction on a bike. Police said they were carrying a paper bag with them and a country bomb slipped from the bag and fell on the road and exploded. In the vibration, the glass windows in the nearby tea stall shattered and after that, the three men escaped from the spot. On information, the Mangadu police who visited the post found it it was a country bomb and meanwhile in the few meter distance the police noticed a man was lying on the roadside with injuries on his leg. He was identified as Vinothkumar (27) of Iyyappanthangal and he was a history-sheeter. Police said Vinoth could not run since his leg suffered injured in the explosion and his friends managed to run from the spot. The police admitted Vinoth to the government hospital and a case has been registered to nab the two others who are missing and also inquiring there for what purpose they were travelling with the bomb.