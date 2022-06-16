HC denies quashing charge sheet against bizman in actress case

CHENNAI: Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to set aside the charge sheet filed by police against a Chennai-based industrialist who was booked on charges of approaching south actor Amala Paul allegedly for using vulgar language against the actor and humiliating her.

The judge passed this direction on hearing the application preferred by Ibrahim, a businessman in Chennai. The petitioner sought directions to quash the charge sheet filed by the T Nagar police which is pending before the trial court.

The petitioner contended that he had no role in the said offense alleged by the complainant and the Madras HC had already granted an injunction against the case proceedings.

However, the respondent police and the complainant vehemently opposed the application filed by the petitioner. Recording the submissions, the judge denied quashing the charge sheet filed against the accused.

According to Amala Paul, when she was in a dance rehearsal program for an event that was scheduled to be conducted in Malaysia, the accused and others had spoken with her in vulgar language. “I was humiliated with the behaviour of the accused as one asked me to be with him during the trip, ” the complainant noted.