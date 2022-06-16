GCC clears waterways before Northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified works to remove hyacinth and silt from the macro drains across the city to ensure free flow of water during the northeast monsoon.

According to a Chennai Corporation statement, hyacinth and silt weighing a total of 430.61 tonnes have been removed from Kodungaiyur Canal (North), Virugambakkam Canal, North Avenue Canal, Padikuppam Canal, MGR Canal, Mambalam Canal, Puliyur Canal, Ekankipuram Canal, Otteri Canal, Ennore Pond, Taramani Lake, Kodungaiyur Link Canal, Cooum River, Adyar River and Buckingham Canal using amphibian machines in the last 15 days between June 1 and June 15.

During the next 15 days, works will be carried out in Kodungaiyur Canal (South), TVS Canal, Guindy IE Canal, Veerangal Odai and others. Apart from amphibian machines, robotic excavators will also be used.

The storm water drain department of Chennai Corporation maintains 30 macro drains for a total length of 48.80 kilometers.