DT Impact: TNHB officials to look issues of residents at Villivakkam flats

CHENNAI: After DT Next, in the June 16th edition, had carried a detailed story with the title, ‘The agony of living at TNHB flats in Villivakkam’, officials of Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) conducted a thorough inspection on water shortage, lack of basic facilities and security concerns at the TNHB flats in Villivakkam on Thursday.

Senior officials like Chief Engineer Saravanan, executive engineer and assistant engineer, along with other TNHB office bearers, inspected the 18-storey apartment building, and also the construction of a new borewell, which commenced on Thursday.

Subsequently, the CE inspected all 18 floors of the apartment along with bore work and its yield. He ordered the staff to record the amount of water pumped every day, based on which the officials will coordinate with Metro Water department.

Meanwhile, the MD of TNHB, Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, assured that TNHB will look into the issues and try to resolve them.

He told DT Next, “The two associations at TNHB, Villivakkam, have been caught up in a legal battle. So, TNHB has been assisting with the maintenance.”

However, the MD, along with the TNHB Chairman Poochi S Murugan, agreed that the building must form an association soon to rectify the situation in the long run.

The Villivakkam TNHB project was completed in 2019 and 324 flats in the building were put to sale at Rs 36.5 lakh per flat the same year. Till date, TNHB has sold 262 flats.