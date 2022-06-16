Drive against juvenile driving nets 34 in one day

CHENNAI: A drive carried out by the Chennai traffic police resulted in booking 34 under age persons riding motor vehicles in Chennai in a single day. On Tuesday, police found 34 kids, below the age of 18, were driving motor vehicles while another 295 were driving without the mandatory driving licenses. Another 196 were booked for triple riding, police noted.

In north Chennai alone, 18 minors were booked for driving vehicles. In south Chennai the number stood at 9 and in east Chennai a total of 7 were found to be below 18.

In all together – driving under the age of 18, driving without licenses and triple riding – a total of 525 cases were booked.

Parents of under-age drivers were summoned and awareness sessions were conducted in the offices of traffic assistant commissioners. They were penalised as per law and let off with an undertaking letter. If needed, parents of under-age drivers will also be prosecuted.