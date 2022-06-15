Sudden inspection on express train fetches Rs 3.3 lakh from passengers

CHENNAI: Illegal occupation of reserved coaches by unreserved ticket-holding passengers in express trains has been a perennial problem for the railway department. The extent of illegal occupation came to light on Wednesday when railway officials conducted a surprise check in an express train operated at Perambur station. A whopping Rs 3.38 lakh was collected from 683 unauthorised passengers for travelling on reserved coaches without valid tickets at Perambur station.

The issue came to light after the Chennai Divisional Railway manager posted a Tweet on his official Twitter handle. “Chennai railway division has collected Rs 3.38 lakh penalty during a special drive conducted by a special squad of TTEs and RPF staff, ” the DRM tweeted.

“Today, a special drive in the form of an ambush check was conducted in Chennai division by a special squad of TTEs and RPF staff in Sanghamitra Express 12295/12296 at Perambur station to curb unauthorized passengers from travelling in reserved coaches. A total of 683 passengers who were found travelling in reserved coaches without valid tickets were fined and deboarded, ” the tweet read. A total penalty of Rs.3,38,560 was realized during the drive.

Assuring that the special drive would continue and hopefully prove to be an effective deterrent, the DRM made an appeal to the rail users.

“At the same time, we would like to tell our passengers that it's not possible to check every train every day. Every ambush check also involves additional detention of the train and affects punctuality. We plan to conduct surprise checks on targeted trains at different stations, ” the DRM said.

“However, the drive would be continuous and we have formed special joint squads of TTEs and RPF staff who would conduct surprise ambush checks on trains where there are maximum complaints of unauthorised passengers travelling in reserved coaches. We are sure you would co-operate, ” he added.