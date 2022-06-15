Stray cattle menace high in Chennai core areas; Rs 4.68L fine collected

CHENNAI: Despite being densely populated, stray cattle menace is higher in the core city zones such as Kodambakkam and Teynampet as the Greater Chennai Corporation has impounded highest number of stray cattle in those zones.

According to civic body data, during last 15 days between May 29 and June 13, as many as 302 stray cattle were impounded and a total of Rs. 4.68 lakh has been collected from the cattle owners as penalty.

Of the total stray cattle impounded, 42 cattle were from Kodambakkam and 41 cattle were from Teynampet zone. As many as 32 stray cattle were impounded in Ambattur zone.

Recently, the civic body has introduced stringent rules against the stary cattle. Cattle owners should get signatures from zonal health officers, assistant veterinary officers, sanitary inspectors and concerned police inspectors to release their cattle.

Once caught, the stary cattle would be taken to Pudupet and Perambur impounds and a penalty of Rs. 1,550 will be collected from the owners for each cow.

The civic body has constituted teams in all the 15 zones with 10 members each to impound stray cattle.

As per the rules, the civic body will impound stray cattle and impose a penalty of Rs. 1,550 to the owners. The civic body will maintain the impounded cattle for three days. If any cattle owner fail to turn up to pay the penalty and take back their cattle within three days, the impounded cattle will be handed over to Blue Cross. Also, if the same cattle impounded for the third time, the cattle will be handed over to Blue Cross.