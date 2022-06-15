Roads around Metro stations to be refurbished in Chennai

CHENNAI: Roads and space around Metro stations in north Chennai will get a facelift as the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to hand over the roads to the Chennai Metrorail Limited (CMRL) so that the latter would improve the space in line with the Central Square.

According to an official attached to the Chennai Smart City Limited (CSCL) of the civic body, five metro stations in north Chennai, including the Tondiarpet, will be handed over to the CMRL. "The CMRL will take up beautification works on roads and spaces around the selected Metro stations. The five stations are yet to be finalised," the official said.

Earlier, the civic body has a proposal to implement the Mega Street project in North Chennai where Metro stations are located to improve pedestrian-friendly facilities on the roads, seating arrangements and other beautification works. The civic body has planned the Mega Street project based on the Pedestrian Plaza project in T Nagar that was implemented under Smart City Mission.

"As the CMRL has recently completed Central Square works, it decided to carry out the works around the stations. Apart from the certain radius around the stations, which will be improved by CMRL, others parts of the roads will be upgraded by the civic body. Once CUMTA (Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority) comes into effect, the authority will coordinate the works," the official added.

CMRL has connected Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Ripon Buildings, MRTS, suburban station, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Chennai Central Railway Station, and Central Metro under the Central Square project to provide easy access to all the locations. Fountains, pergolas, landscaping, and seating arrangements have been made in Central Square.

Meanwhile, the civic body has finalized Kader Nawaz Khan Road in Nungambakkam and MC Road in Washermenpet to be facelifted into second and third pedestrian plazas.