‘Neglecting action against encroachments cause water scarcity’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on government officers for not removing encroachments made on waterbodies observing that the officials' disregard in taking action against the waterbody encroachment caused water scarcity in the State.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala made this observation on rejecting an appeal filed by Annamalai, a resident of Perumbakkam village in Tiruvallur.

The petitioner challenged a single judge’s order directing the Tangedco to snap the power supply extended to land bought by Annamalai on the grounds that it is a waterbody.

When the matter was taken up by the first bench, the CJ MN Bhandari observed that though the water bodies are nature’s gift to the State of Tamil Nadu. However, due to the negligent officers who fail to take action against the water bodies, the state faces water scarcity in summer, the CJ observed.

“The court got a letter from a villager in Vellore district stating that his village is getting water only once a week. It was only due to the government officials who failed to remove encroachments from water bodies,” the court noted.

The CJ also expressed his dissatisfaction saying that people who encroached on waterbodies are paying bribes to the officers to get pattas and electricity connections.

“If the officers want to get bribes, why should they draw the salary from the public money? In the cases of negligent and corrupt officials, the government is responsible for its officers’ acts, ” the CJ observed.

As the petitioner, then, submitted that he is withdrawing the petition, the court granted liberty to withdraw his plea and dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

The case is about the constraints of the petitioner that he purchased a property from Sahina Banu. When he tried to change the electric connection in his name, the officials denied providing the connection stating that the land has been classified as a waterbody in records. Therefore, the petitioner approached the HC against the order, and the same was confirmed by Justice M Dhandapani on January 19.