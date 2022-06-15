Citizen Connect: Restore S3 mini-bus service, demand residents

CHENNAI: Over 60,000 residents of Chitlapakkam town panchayat urge the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to reinstate S3 mini-bus from Madambakkam to Chromepet, which was plying in the route before COVID-19 lockdown. The S3 mini-bus covered Madambakkam, Chromepet, Chitlapakkam till Tambaram Sanatorium railway station, catering to residents of these areas.

According to 2011 Census, Chitlapakkam had a population of 37,906 and 9,960 households. But, over the years, the population has grown to 60,000 with majority of it being a working crowd largely depending on public transportation.

Dayanand Krishnan president of Pradeep and Karthik Avenue Association in Chitlapakkam says there were three S3 mini-buses for Chitlapakkam residents until COVID-19 pandemic. “The mini-bus was largely used by residents to travel to major transit hubs especially Tambaram Sanatorium railway station and Chromepet,”said Dayanand

The S3 mini-bus facility was stopped due to cut and cover drain works in Chitlapakkam as the buses were not able to ply through Chitlapakkam.

“The S3 mini-bus was diverted to other routes. However, since the drain works are over, we had been requesting the MTC to reinstate the facility,” added Dayanand.

Meanwhile, they had submitted written request to the MTC and filed a complaint to CM Cell in February all in vain.

Speaking to DT Next, Sangeetha Nagarajan, a resident of Mahalakshmi Nagar in Chitlapakkam who commutes to her office in Nugumbakkam said, “There is about 3.5 km distance from my home to Sanatorium railway station. As there is no minibus facility available now, I have to either walk or request my father to drop me at the station.”

Sangeetha claims that earlier the route had mini-bus and share auto facilities, but both have currently been stopped. “For one-way commute, online cabs charge anywhere between Rs 70 to Rs 100. But, in the case of mini-bus, the fare is just Rs 10. The MTC restoring the facility will help many residents, especially school-going children and working population,” she added.

A MTC official responding to the request said, “We will soon try to restore the facility by bringing it to the notice of higher officials.”