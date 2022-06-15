Chennai cop gets ‘political’, says can’t donate day’s salary for Lanka

CHENNAI: A Chennai police constable has written to his superior officer stating that he will not be parting with a day’s salary as part of the economic aid to be sent to Sri Lanka, citing personal and political reasons.

Police sources said that there was an internal circular calling for the personnel to donate a day’s salary as part of relief to the neighbouring island-nation.

In a letter, constable M Janardhanan posted as part of Madras High Court security stated that Sri lankan nationals were involved in the assassination of former prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi and their government is responsible for the genocide of Tamil people.

“When PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, several policemen were killed and injured,” the constable stated in his communication to the Deputy commissioner, High Court security.

The constable, who served the force for 18 years, was also critical of the State government, pointing out that it had cancelled leave encashment and is yet to announce increase in DA (dearness allowance) for its employees despite the centre announcing hike in DA for its employees.

He noted Justice (Retd) N Kirubakaran’s suggestions to the government to increase the salary for police personnel, but the governments did not act upon the suggestions.

All these reasons aside, with my meagre salary, it is difficult to take care of my family itself, so I wish to not share my day’s salary, the constable stated

"The intention to help a neighbouring nation in crisis is welcome, but when I am unable to sustain my family with my meagre income, I cannot afford to donate my day's salary, " Janardhanan stated in his letter.