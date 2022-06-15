Charged exorbitantly for parking vehicle? Alert Corpn’s control room

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has requested vehicle owners to alert the control room if they are charged exorbitantly for parking their vehicles on the roads.

According to a Chennai Corporation statement, as a part of the on-street parking management system, around 7,000 parking spaces are created in 83 locations and a private firm has been appointed to manage the parking spaces.

"To park cars and two-wheelers, Rs. 20 and Rs 5 per hour have been collected from the owners. Boards have been placed at every 25 meters to apprise the owners about the parking management system, " the statement said.

The statement added that if representatives of the firm collect higher parking charges, vehicle owners can complain to the control room using the 1913 toll-free number.