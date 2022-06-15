Case against advocate for hurling crude bomb at ex-min’s house quashed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed a charge sheet filed against a Salem-based lawyer who was booked on alleged charges of conspiring to hurl a crude bomb at the residence of former minister and DMK’s Salem west district secretary TM Selvaganapathy.

Justice TV Thamilselvi passed the orders quashing the charge sheet on hearing the petition filed by advocate TP Ramesh.

Senior Counsel S Prabhakaran, appearing for the petitioner submitted that there is no involvement of the petitioner and the complainant himself has filed a further investigation petition which would show the defects in the investigation.

“The forensic department report stated that the contents of the polythene bag brought for hurling the bomb by the gang had kerosene whereas as per the case of the prosecution it was petrol, ” the petitioner submitted.

Recording the contradiction submitted by the senior counsel, the HC quashed the charge sheet filed against the advocate.

In October 2018, a gang hurled a crude bomb at the residence of Selvaganapathy which led to the Hasthampatty police to book five people including the advocate under Section 436 of IPC.