Biometric attendance to be introduced at all GCC offices

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation to introduce face detection-based attendance system for its 14,897 employees including sanitary workers. An official release said that the biometric attendance has been practised in the zones in which private solid waste management contractors are operating. “Till now, employees had to sign once in the attendance registers at corporation offices, while sanitary workers are made to sign twice in the attendance,” it said. To ensure timely signing of attendance, the civic body decided to introduce biometric attendance system through face detection. It added that 315 biometric devices would be kept at all its offices including the Ripon Building, zonal offices and ward offices. “After biometric devices are installed, the attendance system would be implemented,” it pointed out.