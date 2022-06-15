25-yr-old barges into women’s hostel, arrested in Perungalathur

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old Nepali who went inside a ladies' hostel at night in Perungalathur was arrested on Wednesday.

On Monday night, a man barged into a ladies hostel in Perungalathur. As soon as the women shouted for help, he locked himself inside a toilet. On hearing the noise, the hostel security who came to the spot tried to catch the young man but he jumped from the first floor to escape from them. Police said later the locals managed to catch the intruder and informed the police control room. Later the Tambaram police secured the man and was taken to the police station. After preliminary enquiry he was dropped in Old Perungalathur.

In Perungalathur, locals found him suspicious and informed the Peerkankaranai police station. The local police came to the spot and found that he was dropped in Perungalathur by the Tambaram police. Since he was injured the police took him to the Chromepet GH and found he was from Nepal. Now, cops are inquiring why he barged inside the hostel and verifying his background details.