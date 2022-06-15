24-year-old arrested for attacking taxi driver on OMR

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 24-year-old man who attacked the taxi driver and fled with his car on OMR on Tuesday.

Ramesh Babu (43) of Thaiyur village owns a car and was working as a call taxi driver. On Monday, Ramesh went to the Tasmac in Kelambakkam to consume liquor in the afternoon. Police said in the Tasmac he met Rahul (24) and his friends Ganesh, and Niventhan of Thaiyur and they became friends and consumed liquor together. The group asked Ramesh to drop them in Semmenchery. When they were on the OMR Rahul asked them to stop the car and started to attack Ramesh with wooden logs. They threatened him at knifepoint and pushed Ramesh down from the vehicle and fled from the spot.

Later Ramesh filed a complaint in the Kelambakkam police station and a special team was formed to nab Rahul and his friends. The police who held a vehicle check in the OMR intercepted the car near Padur on Tuesday and arrested Rahul. Police said a case has been registered and a search is on to nab his two friends who are missing.