WorldBloodDonorDay: Dist deputy directors to organise donation camps

CHENNAI: On account of 'World Blood Donor Day', the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed the deputy director of health services in all the districts to celebrate the day to create awareness on voluntary blood donation.

The campaign slogan for this year Blood Donor Day is "Donating Blood is on act of Solidarity. Join the efforts and save lives". The camps are aimed at creating awareness about the need of regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations, to ensure that everyone who needs transfusion has access to safe blood. The specific objectives of this year's campaign is to thank voluntary blood donors, to create public awareness on year-round blood donation, to recognise the values of voluntary unpaid donation and who build a sustainable and resilient national blood system

The deputy director of health services should conduct the registration of willing donors along with optimal blood collection, pledge taking ceremony at district level and at all blocks. The registration of blood donors is to be done at all Primary Health Centres (PHC).

According to publoic health department sources, the district health officers should organise "Know Your Blood Group" campaign at all PHCs and at district level. They should also organise separate camp for testing blood group for all health personal, local body personnel, all government staff and public. The reagents should be arranged using existing Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) drug passbook. The report of blood group hast to be given to the concerned person. The report on the campaign along with the photographs of the event should be sent to DPH.