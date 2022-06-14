Man arrested for stealing phone from passenger in CMBT

CHENNAI: Chennai police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly stealing a smart phone from a passenger at Koyambedu bus terminus.

A Venkatesan (47) of Vaniyambadi had reached the chennai Mofussil bus terminus (CMBT) during the early hours of Monday from his workplace in Porur, to travel to his native town.

He was resting at the passengers hall in CMBT, when his mobile phone was stolen. Venkatesan woke up to find his mobile phone stolen and filed a complaint with the CMBT police station.

After perusing CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the accused, A Vijayakumar (37), a platform dweller in Koyambedu. Police recovered the mobile phone from him. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.