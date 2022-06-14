Inspector Miller has a history of excesses

CHENNAI: An encounter, kangaroo courts, excesses and now a death in custody — Inspector George Miller’s career roster in the past five years is not something the city police would want on their ‘people-friendly’ placard.

No wonder, city police were quick to suspend Kodungaiyur Inspector Miller and his team — sub-inspector Kannappan and constables, Jayasekar, Manivannan and Sathyamoorthy — within hours of the custodial death of 33-year-old history-sheeter, S Rajasekar on Sunday.

Commissioner Shankar Jiwal had said action will be taken against the cops if the autopsy report reveals lapses. The Inspector, however, has a series of serious allegations against him, including gunning down a 21-year-old crime suspect, Vallarasu in July 2019, near Madhavaram.

Police sources said despite suggestions from the top to move him to southern Tamil Nadu in a non-sensitive post, he had managed to stay in the city. Also, in the past seven years, he had served as Inspector only in police stations in the West zone of the Chennai police jurisdiction — Anna Nagar, Ambattur, MKB Nagar, Korattur, Maduravoyal, JJ Nagar and Kodungaiyur.

Less than a year ago, George Miller, while serving as Inspector (crime) in JJ Nagar, allegedly instigated the occupants in a tenancy case. The property owner, G Dayalan, had approached the city police commissioner and the Madras High Court.

“It appears both the original complaint and the complaint lodged before the Commissioner of Police were closed on 07.09.2021 by the Inspector, though serious allegation was made against the (Crime) Inspector, George Miller,” the HC noted on September 8, 2021, and directed the Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner to conduct an inquiry.

Another property owner too had moved the HC seeking relief. Miller, who was the Inspector at Anna Nagar station, in this case too, had sided with the tenant and threatened the property owners, read the petition by KK Krishnan.

In March 2020, State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) recommended disciplinary action against Miller, for excess while he was Ambattur Inspector in 2012.