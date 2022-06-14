DT Campus: Workshop on Orthognathic Surgery held in SRM

Over 200 specialists and dentists from various colleges and hospitals across India had participated in the one-day symposium on Orthognathic Surgery organised by the Departments of Maxillofacial Surgery and Orthodontics at SRM Kattankulathur Dental College & Hospital.

The event has held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). The Orthognathic Symposium Oration was delivered by Andrew Edwards, Dean, Faculty of Dentistry and Vice President of Royal of Surgeons and Physicians, Glasgow, Scotland. He also visited the Dental College and Medical College.

Luminaries from the field of Oral Surgery and Orthodontics delivered the keynote lectures and had a panel discussion on contemporary Orthognathic surgery.

SRMIST’s Pro Vice-Chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences) Lt Col Dr A Ravikumar felicitated the guest. Also present on the occasion was Dean (Dental) Dr N Vivek and Head of the Department, Orthodontics Dr C Deepak.