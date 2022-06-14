Dry weather decreases air pollution levels in Chennai

CHENNAI: Though vehicle movement in the city remained the same, the air pollution level turned better recently due to dry weather. The city witnessed a drop in pollution level after two weeks and recorded within the permissible limit.

Data available with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data revealed that many parts of the city recorded much lower levels of harmful gases which are released by vehicles and power plants. The air pollution level of PM 2.5 in Alandur recorded 59 microgram/m3, Kodungaiyur 51 microgram/m3, Manali 47 microgram/m3, Velachery 45 microgram/m3, Arumbakkam 42 microgram/m3, Royapuram 26 microgram/m3, and Perungudi 20 microgram/m3 on Tuesday.

Even though the maximum temperature was above 40 degree Celsius during the first week of June. The pollution level remained at a satisfactory level in the city. The highest pollution level recorded at Alandur with 79 microgram/m3, followed by Arumbakkam 40 microgram/m3, Royapuram 35 microgram/m3, Perungudi 31 microgram/m3, Kodugaiyur and Manali recorded 26 microgram/m3 and 25 microgram/m3 respectively.

Whereas, in May month the pollution level surged after the city experienced a change in wind pattern, where many areas recorded above the permissible limit of 60 microgram/m3. On May 29, Arumbakkam, Perungudi recorded 77 microgram/m3 each, Royapuram 75 microgram/m3, Velachery 74 microgram/m3, and Manali 62 microgram/m3.

The pollution level for the past two weeks was at a satisfactory level where it affects minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

When contacted, a senior official at Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said, “With surge in maximum temperature, Chennai city witnessed a spike in air pollution level. Recently, due to dry weather which has led to decrease in dusty wind. The pollution level also dropped below the permissible limit of PM 2.5.”