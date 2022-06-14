Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 61 lakh, arrest two passengers

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 1.33 kg gold worth Rs 61.75 lakh at the Chennai airport and arrested two passengers on Tuesday. Based on information, three Sri Lankans and one Indian woman arrived from Colombo were intercepted. It was found that gold in rubbery paste form concealed in their undergarments and rectum. The recovered gold weighing 1.33 kg valued at Rs 61.75 lakh was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Two Sri Lankan passengers, Vimalarani Thayananthan and Jeewani Coonghe Warnakulasuriya were arrested. Further investigations are under progress.