CMRL MD inspects phase II Metro construction at Poonamallee

CHENNAI: MA Siddique, principal secretary of the Tamil Nadu government and managing director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) inspected the phase II Metro construction work between Poonamallee and Saligramam on Tuesday.

CMRL press note stated that the construction works are undergoing at rapid pace at Poonamallee bypass road, Kattupakkam. MD also inspected the casting yard at Kollapancheri of Poonamallee Taluk along with U-girder works, pier cap work and quality lab.

The press note further stated that construction of 2.3 km viaduct from Kumananchavadi junction to Karayanchavadi is underway, following which, work of erecting piers in Kattupakkam will take place.

A 7.94 km long Metro rail line is being set up on corridor 4 between Poonamallee and Porur, comprising 111 piers along the line.

CMRL stated that additionally, 324 piers will be erected. Expenditure of Rs 1,147 crore is being accounted for the rail construction between Poonamallee and Porur,

Meanwhile, on Tuesday MD Siddique who took the post in CMRL met media persons for a brief interaction.

MD said that improving facilities for passengers will be paramount. “The phase II construction work is moving at a faster rate. Increasing patronage while providing facilities convenient to the passengers will be important.”