Chennai division recorded one rail fracture every day: DRM

CHENNAI: Chennai Railway Division had recorded an average of one rail fracture a day during the last few years.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh said that on average, the division witnessed one rail fracture per day.

Asked about the extent of impact the rail fractures had on train punctuality, which was 95% for the Chennai division, the DRM said that the impact of the fracture depended on the time at which the fracture occurred or the time it was detected. The DRM said this while briefing about the “startups for railways” project under which the railway department has invited ideas on different areas of operation to resolve its problems.

Stating that the railway department has identified 160 problems that require resolution, the DRM said that the department would invite ideas from start-ups for 11 problems.

Clarifying that the ideas could be shared by start-ups to the railway board through a portal, the DRM said that the railways would select the best idea and offer Rs 1.5 crore as seed money.

Asserting that the ultrasonic flaw detection in use does not detect fractures 100%, Ganesh said that they would welcome if some start-up comes up with a system that could detect fractures 100% and warn them beforehand so that they could avert disruption in service.