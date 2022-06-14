City

29 persons quizzed over missing peacock idol: HR&CE

“The fact-finding committee is about to grill nine more people. If the court permits, the government is also ready to install another peacock idol having a flower in its beak,” the government advocate submitted.
29 persons quizzed over missing peacock idol: HR&CE
Madras High Court
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that about 29 people have been probed in connection with the theft of a peacock idol from Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Temple, Mylapore.

The HR&CE made this submission before the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Rangarajan Narasimhan, an activist from Srirangam.

The petitioner sought a direction to take action against HR&CE officials and people who are responsible for the theft of the peacock idol from the temple in 2004.

The petitioner claimed that actually the original peacock idol was made in a way of having a flower in its beak. Instead of the original peacock idol, another one was kept in the temple, which had a snake in its beak, according to the petitioner. The HR&CE Department submitted that a fact-finding committee headed by Justice (retired) K Venkatraman had probed about 29 people regarding the peacock idol theft case.

“The fact-finding committee is about to grill nine more people. If the court permits, the government is also ready to install another peacock idol having a flower in its beak,” the government advocate submitted.

Recording the submissions, the bench posted the matter to June 28.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Madras High Court
kapaleeswarar temple
Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari
Peacock idol theft
HR&CE
Kapaleeswarar Temple idol theft
Rangarajan Narasimhan
peacock idol theft case

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in