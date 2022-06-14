20 years after murder, Chennai police arrests absconding accused

CHENNAI: Twenty years after the murder of an elderly siddha doctor for gain, in T Nagar, Chennai police have arrested an accused who managed to escape arrest and started a new life in Kerala as a Parotta master.

Based on a tip-off that the accused returned to his native village, Kollampatti in Dindigul district, a special team from Pondy Bazaar police station arrested him.

On May 21, 2022, A Malarkodi (67) was found murdered at her residence in Raghaviah road. Five sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 1 lakh were stolen from the house.

Based on a complaint by her elder brother, Pondy Bazaar police registered a case of murder and two men — R Alagarsamy and S Sakthivel — were arrested within days of the murder. However, Alagarsamy’s brother, Ramakrishnan managed to escape.

Pondy Bazaar Inspector (crime), I Sivakumar said that Ramakrishnan fled to Kerala, after the murder and took up a job as a parota master and started life afresh, marrying and settling there for years.

Police got a tip off that he returned to Dindigul and had set up a fast-food outlet there. Police sources said that when a team apprehended him and questioned him, he claimed innocence and said that he was not involved in the crime. However, after sustained investigations, he confessed to his involvement.

Ramakrishnan was brought to Chennai and he was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.