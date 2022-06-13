YouTuber collected Rs 3 lakh in name of ‘renovating temple’, HC told

CHENNAI: The State police on Monday informed the Madras High Court that right-wing YouTuber Karthik Gopinath has collected more than Rs 3 lakh in his own bank account in the name of renovating Sri Madhura Kaliamman temple in Siruvachur, Perambalur district.

Additional Public Prosecutor Gokula Krishnan made this submission before Justice N Sathish Kumar. The judge was hearing a plea by Karthik Gopinath seeking direction to quash the fund misappropriation case pending against him.

The petitioner submitted that the trial court granted bail to him and prayed for quashing the case proceedings.

However, the APP submitted that the police needed to interrogate the accused in custody as the police had found that the accused had collected funds of more than Rs. 3 lakh in his personal bank account.

“The accused had collected funds from various people claiming that funds will be used for renovating the temple. Apart from collecting money through the Milaap app, the accused had also collected funds in his own account, ” the APP submitted.

Recording the submission, the judge posted the matter on June 24 directing the police to file a counter-affidavit.

It is noted that Karthik Gopinath was arrested by Avadi city police on May 29 on charges of collecting funds from people under the guise of renovating Madhura Kaliamman temple and misappropriating the same. Later, a trial court granted bail to the accused.