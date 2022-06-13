Traffic diversion at Kathipara grade separator: Check details

CHENNAI: In view of construction of precast box culvert at near Balaji Hospital for Permanent Flood restoration works done by Highways Department, at incoming direction and then outgoing direction, the traffic diversion will be on trial basis for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 pm to 5 am and then on Saturday and Sunday when main work will be executed during the same time.

* Vehicles coming from GST Road from Airport will be diverted at Kathipara fly over top (Guindy Clover leaf) towards CIPET junction and take right turn towards Guindy Industrial Estate Via Guindy Police station and Guindy Bus terminal to reach Anna Salai.

* Vehicles coming from Mount – Poonamallee road will ply on their regular route via Kathipara flyover. Vehicle coming from Vadapalani 100 feet road will also ply on the regular route to reach Kathipara Vadapalani service road.

* When the work is attended in Kathipara flyover Mouth – Vadapalani service road, vehicles coming from 100 feet road intending towards Anna salai Guindy will take diversion at CIPET junction take left turn Thiru-Ve-Ka Industrial Estate Via Guindy Police station and Guindy Bus terminal to reach Anna Salai.