Man sleeps on top of water tank, rolls over, dies

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man died after falling from a water tank on the third floor of a building in Pallavaram on Monday. The deceased Vickram of Kanniappan Koil street in Pallavaram was working with a private firm that used to fix dish antennas. On Sunday night Vickram came home in an intoxicated condition and since it was hot inside the house he went to the terrace and slept on the cement water tank. Around 1.30 am in the sleep Vickram had rolled over and slipped and fell to the ground. On hearing the noise, the locals rushed him to the nearby hospital but there he was declared