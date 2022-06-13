Kiran Bedi releases Tamil version of 'Fearless Governance'

CHENNAI: Former Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Monday released the Tamil translated version of her book 'Fearless Governance' and the first copy of the book was received by Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology.

The book deals with Kiran Bedi's tenure as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and was translated and vetted by Shivani Arora and Sabarinathan, from Puducherry. The royalties from the sale of the book will be donated to two NGOs 'India Vision' and 'Navjyoti India Foundation'.

After releasing the book, Kiran Bedi recalled steps taken by her in Puducherry to reclaim water bodies.

"When I took charge as Lt Governor there were no funds with the Puducherry government for desilting water bodies and so with the help of the donors undertook desilting works. The groundwater table which was going at 3 feet below every year was increased to seven feet surplus when I was the Lt Governor,” said Kiran Bedi.

Theva Neethi Dhas, retired IAS officer and former Secretary to Kiran Bedi in Puducherry, recalled the incident of central government nominating three MLAs to Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

"According to the Union Territories Act, the central government has the authority to nominate three MLAs and they nominated all three from their party which did not go well with the Congress party which was ruling back then. As the Congress government refused to administer the pledge for the 3 nominated MLAs Kiran Bedi using her powers under the Union Territories Act administered pledge. The MLAs were administered bail according to provisions given in the law and the incident has been recorded in detail in the book,” said Dhas.