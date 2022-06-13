Inter-college ganja supply chain busted; 5 students held in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Tambaram city police busted an inter-college ganja supply network which was operating from Sholinganallur OMR to Chengalpattu by arresting five students from different colleges, who have become peddlers from consumers over a period of time, effectively using digital wallets and messaging platforms.

The accused were arrested for smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh and selling them in small sachets to students pursuing in colleges located across southern suburbs upto Chengalpattu.

Police said that accused often exchanged their consignments from one person to the other at the top of the bridges to avoid being monitored by the cops and common public.

The arrested were identified as Bhavan Kumar Reddy (20), of Kuntur, Jitendranatha Reddy (21), both are studying fourth year B.Tech in Selaiyur, K Vishal (19), studying BCA at a college in Vandalur, Abdul Altaf Rahman (21), studying third year B.Com in Sholinganallur, and S Bharath (19), studying second year BE mechanical engineering at college in West Tambaram.

Based on a specific tip, the police team tracked the chain of the network by nabbing the ganja consumers and then apprehended the students, who were involved in the ganja peddling as a part-time job using digital wallets to earn huge profits.

Police said the two students Bhavan Kumar Reddy and Jithendranatha Reddy brought the ganja from their native town in AP to Chennai and then hand over them to local peddlers and they would deliver the consignment to narco addicted students.

Police noted that they purchased first quality consignment after paying around Rs. 15,000 per kg and sold them to the next level of peddlers at around Rs. 25,000 to Rs.35,000 per kg. Each sachet containing 10 grams was being sold at the cost of Rs.500 by the suspects.

Police seized 2.1 kg of ganja, and two motorbikes which were used to deliver the ganja goods to ganja consumers.