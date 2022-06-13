HC dismisses plea of prisons dept staffer seeking spl reservation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday rejected a petition filed by an employee of prisons department who sought special reservation under the Tamil Nadu appointment on a preferential basis in the services under the State of Persons Studied in Tamil Medium Act, 2010 for the Group-I examination of TNPSC.

A division bench of Justice T Raja and Justice K Kumaresh Babu dismissed the plea on hearing a petition filed by Shalini, a resident of Serambadi Village in The Nilgiris district.

“I am working as an assistant prison officer in Central Prison, Puzhal. I studied in Tamil medium from Class I to X in my village which lies on the TN – Kerala border. Since there is no higher secondary school in our area, I preferred to study higher secondary education i.e., from 11 to 12 in a nearby school that falls under the Kerala state. As the school did not offer Tamil medium, I studied in English medium, ” the petitioner submitted.

She further submitted that the government should consider her for the special quota reserved for Tamil medium students.

However, the government advocate submitted that as per the Act, one should have to study in Tamil medium from Class 1 to Class 12 for availing of the 20 per cent special reservation.

Recording the submissions, the judges rejected the plea filed by the petitioner.