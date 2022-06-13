Free CPR awareness drive at Chennai Metro stations

CHENNAI: For the benefit of passengers and the public, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) conducted a free life saving skill awareness programme at two Metro stations during the weekends.

According to the CMRL press note, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) awareness programmes were held at Shenoy Nagar metro station on Saturday and at Kilpauk metro station on Sunday. The next session of the awareness drive will be held on June 25 and 26, for which CMRL will be sharing the registration link at the earliest. The programme was held in association with TACT academy for clinical training, Anna Nagar.