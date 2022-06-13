Duraimurugan inaugurates flood mitigation works in Chennai

CHENNAI: To make sure that 2015 flood like scenario does not repeat again, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Monday inaugurated flood mitigation works to be carried out at the estimated cost of Rs 165 crore.

According to the officials of Water Resources Department (WRD), the works will be completed by the end of July. "The Madhurapakkam and Ottiyampakkam canals which are the main source of drainage of flood water has been blocked due to urbanisation and high-rise buildings resulting in water entering residential areas. The works will ensure that the blockades are cleared and the excess water will be drained into Pallikaranai Marsh," said Duraimurugan, after inaugurating the mitigation works.

Waters from 35 minor channels in Vandalur forest area, on the western side of Semmenchery and Perumbakkam, drain into Madhurapakkam and Ottiyampakkam canals. Duraimurugan said that the natural way of flow of Madhurapakkam and Ottiyampakkam canals is to drain more than 3,000 cusecs of water into southern region of Pallikaranai Marsh but they were blocked resulting in flooding in DLF apartments and it's surroundings and I'm Arasankazhani Perumbakkam villages.

"Once the six desilting works are completed and the two canals are linked with Pallikaranai Marsh there will be no floods in southern part of the city," said Duraimurugan.