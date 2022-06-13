Defamatory remarks against any section not allowed: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday observed that making defamatory remarks against any particular community or section cannot be encouraged and each citizen of this country should be treated equally with dignity.

Justice D Bharatha Chakrarvathy made this observation on rejecting an application filed by P Sam Abishek, who was seen along with actor Meera Mithun aka Tamilselvi, in a video clip, in which she reportedly made comments against the SC/ST section.

Since Abishek was present with Meera, police had booked him along with Meera under several sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act.

The petitioner sought a direction to quash the case against him as well as to release him.

“I did not make any statement against any particular section. I was just standing behind the main accused in the disputed video,” the petitioner submitted through his counsel.

However, special public prosecutor (for cases filed under SC/ST Act) M Sudhakar countered such submission saying that the petitioner had backed the actress when she uttered words in a way insulting the SC/ST section.

Recording the submissions, the judge observed that everyone in the country should be treated with dignity and equality. “The court cannot allow anyone to insult any particular community or section, ” the judge noted.

Since the petitioner prayed for withdrawing his plea, the judge granted liberty to do so and dismissed the petition as withdrawn.