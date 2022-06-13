CUMTA to prepare action plan for unhindered traffic during floods

Multi-model integration committee will look into interlinking various transportation modes like buses, Metro Rail, and local trains, as there is a proposal to issue common smart cards for all the modes of transport. Meanwhile, the road safety committee will devise the projects to improve safety parameters on the city roads.

“The digital integration committee will integrate data from all the departments. The sub-committees will have officials from several departments such as Chennai Corporation, transport department, railway, and others, “ the official added.

The government has already issued an order to constitute the CUMTA under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister and a member-secretary will be appointed along with members. The government also allocated Rs. 9.5 crore for the revival of the CUMTA, which was defunct for several years. Once made functional, CUMTA will be the nodal agency for the implementation of transportation projects, and any road projects or procurement of buses or extension of railway lines should be discussed and approved by CUMTA.

It may be noted that the CUMTA is being reconstituted under the Chennai City Partnership program that is funded by the World Bank. Recently, state housing and urban development minister S Muthusamy said that the CUMTA will come into effect in two months. It will be a separate body that will have its office in Thalamuthu-Natarajan Maaligai in Egmore.